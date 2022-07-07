The UK was plunged into political chaos on Wednesday as Boris Johnson refused to relinquish power despite more than 50 Tory MPs resigning on the prime minister and numerous others saying that they have no confidence in the PM.
Johnson was thrown from pillar to post on Wednesday when he was mercilessly grilled by Keir Starmer in PMQs and shortly after had to listen to a speech from his former health secretary Sajid Javid over why he had quit the government on Tuesday.
If that wasn't enough he then had to face a liaison committee meeting about the growing scandals surrounding him and then when he got back to Downing Street was greeted by a group of MPs which reportedly featured Priti Patel and his brand new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi who tried to convince him to leave.
However, the PM stood firm and refused to leave his position, vowing that he has a mandate from the British people thanks to the overwhelming majority he received from the British public in 2019. This all now begs the question: 'what next?' There doesn't appear to be enough support from his MPs to fill the many roles that now exist in his cabinet, especially after he sacked Michael Gove.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
While we wait and see what comes next from Westminster, we can at least enjoy the memes, of which there are plenty. Here are some of our favourites just from Wednesday alone.
\u201c\u201cSack Gove for being unloyal... disloyal. And for joining in fun in a way that excludes his employer."\u201d— Accidental Partridge (@Accidental Partridge) 1657141926
\u201cThey\u2019ve still got to go to the 1922 committee & get something, and honestly, I will love it if we beat them!\u201d— Jamie Carragher (@Jamie Carragher) 1657140503
\u201cWhen Michael Gove finally shows up\u201d— Bethany Black twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@Bethany Black twitch.tv/beffernieblack) 1657112563
\u201cbet Boris Johnson is wishing he could pull off a temporal pincher movement right about now\u201d— Jacob Stolworthy (@Jacob Stolworthy) 1657123230
\u201c\u2018Nadine, you and I can run this country ourselves!\u2019\u201d— Scott Innes (@Scott Innes) 1657123917
\u201c"What is the charge? Destroying a country? A succulent British country?"\u201d— HappyToast \u2605 (@HappyToast \u2605) 1657175662
\u201cWith 52, Boris Johnson has now ahead of @HKane and is just one behind @WayneRooney\u201d— Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b (@Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b) 1657176528
\u201cTime to clarify a few things:\n1. I\u2019m not \u201cBoris Johnson\u2019s cat\u201d\n2. Like all Prime Ministers, he\u2019s only a temporary resident of Downing Street\n3. I live here permanently. When he finally goes, I stay\n4. Yes, it\u2019s all very embarrassing but it will be over soon\u201d— Larry the Cat (@Larry the Cat) 1657173302
\u201cI can think of few people I'd rather stand against in an election than Suella Braverman. Best of luck to her.\u201d— Jess Phillips MP (@Jess Phillips MP) 1657145847
\u201cBREAKING: Nadine Dorries letter to the Prime Minister this morning\u201d— Joe Lycett (@Joe Lycett) 1657179211
\u201cBritain has a world-beating resignation roll-out.\u201d— Richard Littler (@Richard Littler) 1657118633
\u201cIf Nadhim Zahawi wants to cut taxes he's got about two hours\u201d— Chris Deerin (@Chris Deerin) 1657115907
\u201cNadine Dorries will probably ask to be buried with him, like the Pharaohs of old. ~AA\u201d— Best for Britain (@Best for Britain) 1657123882
\u201cCongratulations to Boris Johnson for setting the record for the most number of resignations in a single day in government history with 37. He takes the record away from one Boris Johnson who set the record earlier today with 36.\u201d— James Felton (@James Felton) 1657128034
\u201cA very credible first entry in the imminent "Who could be an even worse PM than Boris Johnson" contest.\u201d— Patrick Harvie \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udf08 (@Patrick Harvie \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udf08) 1657146598
\u201call this would be funny if it weren\u2019t absolutely hilarious\u201d— Has Boris Johnson resigned? (@Has Boris Johnson resigned?) 1657113942
\u201cNothing in this job became him like the not leaving it\u201d— robert shrimsley (@robert shrimsley) 1657134318
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.