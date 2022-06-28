A mother is being hailed as a hero for the unlikely manner in which she saved her family's pet goose from being attacked by a wild eagle.

CCTV captured the moment back in May when Cait Oakley from North Saanich, British Columbia, rushed out of her house in just her underwear while breastfeeding her baby to prevent an eagle from taking off with her goose, Frankie.

Speaking to CTV News, Oakley said that Frankie "sounded different" so she went to the front door while carrying her baby who she was breastfeeding at that exact time.

She adds: "As soon as I opened the door, the eagle just swooped down right then. That was the only thing in my head, just like, 'Drop it!'"

Instincts quickly took over, as Oakley, despite holding a baby and basically being naked managed to scare off the eagle and rescue Frankie from a nasty injury or possible death.

She told CBS News: "It's just that fight-or-flight response. This is mom life."

Breastfeeding B.C. woman saves pet goose from eagle attack www.youtube.com





The bizarre incident was captured on their home security system and was later posted on Frankie's TikTok page (yes, the goose has a TikTok account) where it has racked up more than 21 million views.

In the caption, they wrote: "We have lost 3 chickens in the last week from what I was told was eagles which I believed hawks were preying on them but watch Frankie (our female goose) get taken. Mama bear mid breast feeding protecting her sweet Frankie. Officially living at a zoo"

@frankythegoose We have lost 3 chickens in the last week from what I was told was eagles which I believed hawks were preying on them but watch Frankie (our female goose) get taken. Mama bear mid breast feeding protecting her sweet Frankie. Officially living at a zoo 🦅 #nature #geese #eagle #eagleattack #yyj #victoriabc #eagles #mamabear #geeseofinstagram #eaglesofinstagram #canadasnature #naturechannel





Thankfully, Frankie is fit and wandering around the yard again as happy as can be after her viral success.

