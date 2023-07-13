Stepson of Titan sub billionaire says he's not 'getting laid' despite having 'millions to spare'

The stepson of one of the OceanGate passengers is being slammed online for reportedly complaining he can't "get laid".

Brian Szasz, the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding who died in the Titanic expedition disaster, took to Twitter to urge people to stop asking him for money.

Instead, he came up with a bizarre alternative, writing: "Quit asking me for money unless you’re a beautiful woman, trans women too! An OF model. Or a black dude trying to go to college!"

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He went on to respond to followers asking how much money he inherited.

"More than you’ll make in a lifetime," he hit back at one person.

In a separate since-deleted tweet, he reportedly wrote: "With millions to spare, I still can’t get laid."

One person called his tweets "cringe," while another couldn't believe his posts were real and were, in fact, "fake or ChatGPT-generated."

Szasz already caused backlash online after attending a Blink-182 concert and messaging OnlyFans models while his stepfather was missing.

His activities even struck a chord with Cardi B, who took to social media with a video, saying: "Ay so one of the billionaires that's missing underwater, on the submarine s***... One of the billionaires, their stepson is at a concert, right, a Blink-182 concert.

"People was like, 'Uh what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?' Yes. You supposed to be at the house sad. You supposed to be crying for me, you supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.