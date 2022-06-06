A bride reportedly chose not to serve food at her wedding in order to afford Mickey and Minnie Mouse impersonators.

On Reddit, a 28-year-old woman told people she happily chose to use the £4,000 that was set aside for catering to schedule an appearance by the impersonators, but guests were not happy.

The woman initially posted to Reddit's 'Am I the A**hole' forum asking for input on her wedding decision after seeing her aunt post to Facebook criticizing her wedding.

Although the post has now been deleted, according to The Mirror, the woman said she and her fiancé are big Disney fans and wanted an appearance by official Mickey and Minnie Mouse impersonators but it was quite expensive.



"The cost to have both Minnie and Mickey for a good chunk of time (30 minutes) was almost exactly what our parents allotted for our catering budget, so we scheduled an appearance during our first dance and our wedding photos, forgoing served food," The Mirror says the post read.

"My parents were still very supportive of us, but everyone else is being passive aggressive about it on Facebook," the woman added.

The bride clarified that guests were told beforehand that food was available at the venue however it was up to the guests to purchase the food themselves.

Redditors replied to the post confirming that the bride and groom are in the wrong for not having refreshments at their wedding.

"I’m usually on the side of your wedding your choice but yeah YTA. People took time out of their lives to celebrate you and feeding your guests is a standard expectation and part of a wedding. Blowing a food budget on character appearances is just not the look sis."

"Also, presumably they had a registry? And people gave gifts? And you didn't even feed them at your own expense? Tacky."

"It's your wedding, so I guess it's your choice... But no food, no drinks, no nothing? Did you have your guests drink from a hose if they were thirsty? Thanks for the present now go buy food from a vendor? I am really glad I wasn't invtited [sic] to this wedding and I happen to be a big Disney fan. YTA."

