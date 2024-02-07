Bride reads out fiancé’s affair texts instead of vows at wedding

The build-up to a wedding can be a rollercoaster of nerves, stress and excitement. And, one bride knows too well – but, unfortunately, her big day was ruined the night before by a shocking revelation.

Bride Casey was counting down the days to wed her partner of six years, Alex.

Casey was enjoying her last night of unwed life over drinks with friends when her phone started ringing.

The bride-to-be was expecting a text filled with well-wishes and congratulations – but what she was about to read changed everything.

The message, sent from a random number, was filled with a string of screenshots, reading: "I wouldn’t marry him. Will you?"

Screenshots revealed heartbreaking messages, such as: "This weekend. You and I. It is on, hot stuff. Bring your A game."

Another raw message read: "Your body is f**king incredible. And s**t do you know how to use it. I wish my GF had half the skills you do."

Meanwhile, a third revealed a text that said: "I miss you so much. I can’t stop thinking about L, S, F’ing you. I’ve never had this kind of connection before."

Understandably, a shocked Casey burst into tears.

In a piece for Body+Soul, she said: "My girls were threatening all manner of violence against him. They insisted I call him immediately and call the wedding off."

She continued: "But I loved Alex. I wanted to marry Alex tomorrow. I was too shocked and sad to be angry. I didn’t call him.

"Eventually, we tried to go to bed. I didn’t sleep a wink and when dawn finally broke I awoke the girls and told them my decision - I was going to go ahead with the wedding as expected, and ‘out’ him in front of our friends and family."

On the big day, Casey candidly shared with guests: "It seems Alex is not who I thought he was. I love all of you and as horrible as this is I’m glad you all are here.

"There will not be a wedding reception today, but instead, there will be a celebration of honesty, finding true love and following your heart even when it hurts."

The groom awkwardly left the church "with his best man trailing behind him."

Despite being heartbroken, Casey made the most of the big day, concluding: "It was certainly not the wedding day I had planned but to our credit, it was one hell of a party."

