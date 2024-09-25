Disastrous Bridgerton event in Detroit dubbed the 'new Willy Wonka experience'

An unofficial Bridgerton ball event in Detroit has proven that no one learnt anything from the infamous Willy Wonka Experience, with people online fully invested in the details – or rather, lack of.

On Sunday (22 September), creators of the event promised partygoers the opportunity to "step into the enchanting world of the Regency-era … for an evening of sophistication, grace and historical charm." Tickets were priced from $150 to $1,000.

Instead, guests were reportedly served undercooked food and were eating KitKats from vendors, and very little decor decked the hall (leading many glammed-up guests to sit on the floor). And, if you think it couldn't get any worse, organisers hired a stripper as entertainment.

Comments soon flooded the likes of X/Twitter, with one writing: "I learned of the Detroit Bridgerton Ball approximately five minutes ago and I need to know so much more immediately."

"Y’all, I done fell down the rabbit hole of the Detroit Bridgerton Ball on TikTok & it’s an absolute MESS omg," another added.

Meanwhile, a third added: "Man I went to TikTok to find out about that Bridgerton Ball mess in Detroit & it did not disappoint."





@shaisands1 After I was forced to attend because the coordinator never responded to several of my emails My experience at The Detroit Bridgerton Ball was nothing short of disgraceful. What was advertised as a classy, Regency-inspired event turned out to be completely disorganized and lacking in any sense of elegance. The food was an absolute joke—bland, poorly presented, and nowhere near the standard expected for such a themed affair. To make matters worse, the entertainment was shockingly inappropriate. A stripper at what was supposed to be a refined, period-themed ball? It felt like the organizers had no respect for the theme or the audience. The entire event was a chaotic mess and utterly classless. A major disappointment ##detroit##uncleme ##detroitbridgertonteaparty##Scamball##fyrefestdetroit##uncowemesomemoney##detroitbusiness





Furious guests took no time in recalling the chaotic event to a local news outlet.

"The way that it was described was this was going to be a Bridgerton evening. We were gonna have classical music, good dinner. There was gonna be a play and they were gonna pick Diamond of the season. They were gonna give away all of these prizes and we went in and it was completely empty in there," attendee Amanda told WXYZ Detroit. "There is nothing going on. They have a pole in the middle of the dance floor. A stripper pole in the middle of the dance floor."



"It was complete chaos today. They never even scanned our tickets," another added. "Then there were random people that we had paid to eat dinner and there were random people all throughout the venue."

In a statement to the outlet, event organiser Uncle N Me LLC said: "We understand that not everyone had the experience they hoped for at our most recent event Sunday night at The Harmonie Club, and for that, we sincerely apologize.

"Our intention was to provide a magical evening, but we recognize that organizational challenges affected the enjoyment of some guests. We take full responsibility and accountability for these shortcomings.

"Please know that we are working diligently to address all concerns to ensure that all guests have the enjoyable experience they deserve …we are committed to doing everything in our power to make this right."

