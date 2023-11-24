21 funniest jokes about Bristol Airport's new 'multi-faith area'

Move over, Sistine Chapel, there’s a new religious building in town: Bristol Airport’s “multi-faith area in the free waiting zone”.

The new facility was announced by Bristol Airport on X/Twitter yesterday, and offers travellers a moment of peace and quiet amid the rush of trying to catch their flight.

For all intents and purposes, it sounds like a great idea. But the execution? Let’s just say it didn’t quite hit the mark.

It is a tiny, grey box in the middle of a grey, grim, quintessentially English car park. Not quite the magnificence and splendour that past generations have bestowed upon their religious buildings, you could say.

Obviously, social media was thrilled about this. Here’s what people had to say about it.

























































Will it be remembered as the eighth wonder of the world? The jury’s still out on that one.

