Avid TikTok users might have noticed a new trend going around as people collaborate with the “Period Uhh Period Ahh” song that has gone viral on the social media site.

The song was created by TikToker Britt Barbie (@brittbarbie3) who came up with it after posting videos where she would say, “Period, ahhh!” at the end of each sentence.

For Barbie, it has become somewhat of a catchphrase and the song has helped propel her to viral fame. The clip of herself performing the track was posted on 10 September and has been watched 34 million times on TikTok.

The TikToker’s viral status has been helped by the fact that celebrities have been dueting with her video in which she repeats “Period Uhh Period Ahh” over a beat and then leaves a gap for people to rap their own verse.

Some of those getting involved include American rapper Baby Tate whose duet video of her rapping alongside the track has been viewed 13 million times.

Another big name to duet with the video was singer Bebe Rexha whose duet has 6.1 million views.

@beberexha #duet with @brittbarbie3 #periodahh I had to do it. Lolololol. 🤣🤣🤣

It’s not the first time that Barbie has gone viral on TikTok either. In February this year, she went viral after a clip in which she claimed she only just found out that hair grows from your scalp and not from the ends of the strands.

@brittbarbie3 Y’all this is me tik tok deleted my other account 😞

The clip had well over half a million views, but those views pale in comparison to the 34 million views on her song clip.

