Brittany Mahomes calls out 'weird and pathetic' comments after Joe Rogan podcast

Shortly after being mentioned on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Brittany Mahomes called out “weird” and “pathetic” behavior from men “hating on women” - leading some to believe Mahomes is calling out Rogan.

Taking to Twitter, Mahomes, 27, tweeted, “Something about grown men talking s*** about someone’s wife is real weird…”

“Actually grown ass men hating on women in general is pathetic,” she added.

Mahomes’ tweets come just days after Rogan aired an episode speaking with stand-up comics Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Schaffir where they spoke about Patrick Mahomes and his family.

Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes, Patrick’s younger brother, have found themself on the receiving end of bullying from people who mock their social media presence.

Gillis called Mahomes Patrick’s “annoying wife that just screams.”



“Everyone hates on [Mahomes and Jackson] and it actually makes me happy,” Gillis said.

The group of men watched several of Mahomes’ Instagram Stories Mahomes celebrated her husband’s wins over the years.

As Mahomes screamed and hollered with excitement, the men mocked her energy.

Rogan joked, “problem is, they keep that same energy when you get divorced” leading to laughter among the group.

Mahomes has been fighting online bullying against her for years. Last year, she made “Team Brittany” shirts in an effort to fight against bullying and promote positivity.

Although Mahomes did not clarify who the tweets were directed at, many believe it was about the men on Rogan's podcast.

Mahomes has been married to Patrick since last year, the couple shares two children: a daughter named Sterling and a son named Patrick Mahomes III.

