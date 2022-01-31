NFL fans flooded the internet with memes mocking player Patrick Mahomes’ fiancé Brittany Matthews and his brother Jackson Mahomes after his team got knocked out of the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes is a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday 20th January, his team was eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals whose kicker Evan McPherson won the crucial game in overtime.

The defeat means the Chiefs will not progress to play in the famous Super Bowl finals on 13th February.

Matthews has previously drawn criticism for spraying a crowd with champagne from a box above them and Patrick’s brother Jackson has also received hate for being a self-proclaimed public figure and TikTok star.

It’s fair to say the pair aren’t extremely well-liked and after the Cheifs’ loss, some fans took the opportunity to show their delight that they won’t be at the Super Bowl.

One person wrote: “AMERICA IS SAVED FROM JACKSON MAHOMES & BRITTANY MAHOMES.”

Sports anchor Chris Williamson wrote: “When the nation was in distress over having to see Jackson and Brittany Mahomes in the Super Bowl, a young man courageously took the challenge to make sure that wouldn’t happen.”

Someone else said: “When the NFL world had no hope left, only one man stood in the way of Jackson Mahomes making another TikTok at the Super Bowl.”









