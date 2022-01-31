NFL fans flooded the internet with memes mocking player Patrick Mahomes’ fiancé Brittany Matthews and his brother Jackson Mahomes after his team got knocked out of the playoffs.
Patrick Mahomes is a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday 20th January, his team was eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals whose kicker Evan McPherson won the crucial game in overtime.
The defeat means the Chiefs will not progress to play in the famous Super Bowl finals on 13th February.
Matthews has previously drawn criticism for spraying a crowd with champagne from a box above them and Patrick’s brother Jackson has also received hate for being a self-proclaimed public figure and TikTok star.
It’s fair to say the pair aren’t extremely well-liked and after the Cheifs’ loss, some fans took the opportunity to show their delight that they won’t be at the Super Bowl.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
One person wrote: “AMERICA IS SAVED FROM JACKSON MAHOMES & BRITTANY MAHOMES.”
AMERICA IS SAVED FROM JACKSON MAHOMES & BRITTANY MAHOMESpic.twitter.com/ZlIRqHrRrY— Matt Connors (@Matt Connors) 1643584680
Sports anchor Chris Williamson wrote: “When the nation was in distress over having to see Jackson and Brittany Mahomes in the Super Bowl, a young man courageously took the challenge to make sure that wouldn’t happen.”
When the nation was in distress over having to see Jackson and Brittany Mahomes in the Super Bowl, a young man courageously took the challenge to make sure that wouldn\u2019t happen.pic.twitter.com/JsJZfWEqD3— Chris Williamson (@Chris Williamson) 1643585166
Someone else said: “When the NFL world had no hope left, only one man stood in the way of Jackson Mahomes making another TikTok at the Super Bowl.”
When the NFL world had no hope left, only one man stood in the way of Jackson Mahomes making another TikTok at the Super Bowl:pic.twitter.com/CsdQEWqyXi— BengalsGoated (@BengalsGoated) 1642995028
THANK YOU JOE BURROW FROM SAVING US FROM JACKSON MAHOMESpic.twitter.com/RrvuMQ0clj— NFL Memes (@NFL Memes) 1643584910
America celebrating Joe Burrow ending Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews reign of terror #CINvsKCpic.twitter.com/xOnxPcT6LD— KilaViz (@KilaViz) 1643585038
Jackson Mahomes on TikTok after the Chiefs got eliminatedpic.twitter.com/Y3LO2RwvfF— gifdsports (@gifdsports) 1643584640
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.