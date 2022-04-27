A man has revealed that he broke off the wedding with his fiancée because she almost killed his dog at her bachelorette party.

The man made the shocking revelation in a post on Reddit’s Am I The A**hole, in which he explained exactly what led to his snap decision.

The anonymous 28-year-old explained in the post that he and his fiancée have been together for four years and engaged for six months.

She held a bachelorette party at their home while he stayed with his parents. His dog stayed at the house with his fiancée, but the man explained he had told her to put the dog in their bedroom when the party was taking place.

At 5am, the man explained, he got a frantic call from his drunk partner to say that something was wrong with the dog. When he arrived, he said his fiancée was so upset she “couldn't even speak”.

The man said he felt sympathetic towards his fiancée until the vet told him what was wrong with the dog.

He wrote: “The doctor told me my dog ingested large amounts of alcohol and chocolate edibles.

“The girls apparently thought it would be cool to leave everything out on short coffee tables, leave the dog to wander around instead of putting him in our bedroom, and then get wasted and not notice he was going to town with the booze and edibles.”

When they got home, the man said he told his fiancée to pack her things and leave, and said that the wedding was off.

Despite objections from his own family saying he was being too harsh and hasty, the man said he was “99% sure” he was going to stand by his choice.

The man wrote: “My sister was appalled that I cancelled the wedding ‘over that?!’ and even my best man said I might have overreacted.

“Yes, our relationship has had ups and downs, but it's mostly worked fine. But I am so disgusted at my fiancée that I can't even imagine looking her in the eye, let alone spending my whole life with her.

“She isn't f***ing 17, she is 27!”

He also explained that his fiance has a history of doing “dumb” things and described how she leaves tea towels on top of the hob and texts while she drives.

The man said that nobody is on his side and asked the impartial readers of his Reddit pot to judge whether he was wrong. The response was fairly mixed.

The man did receive some support as a Redditor wrote: “NTA [not the a**hole]. That level of carelessness could lead to death. What would people say if she had done the same thing with a kid around?

“It's pretty obvious how you feel, getting out now seems like a better option than having this fester until the divorce.”

Another agreed, writing: “NTA. I don’t understand the people saying, ‘But it’s just an accident!’

“She went against clear, easy instructions by OP and should have enough common sense to keep that stuff in a safe area in the first place.

“She also has a history of questionable decisions. What if this was their child in the ER?”

But, others weren’t so sure that he was justified in his decision to break off their relationship over it.

One user suggested: “YTA [you’re the a**hole]. She messed up by not doing as you said but it wasn't only on her.

“You say she is a careless person and you give a bunch of examples, then isn't it your job to take care of your dog and not leave it in a dangerous situation with her know her carelessness?

“I'll be honest though, given how you mention other minor things she does/did, it seems to me you were already looking for any reason to bail on the wedding. You were getting cold feet and are using this as an excuse to get out of a years long relationship and marriage commitment.”

Another Redditor reasoned: “ESH [everyone sucks here]. She sucks for being careless and irresponsible, texting and driving, leaving things on the burner, etc.

“But you know she is a super careless person, continued to date her, and left your dog with her.

“Leaving a dog with a careless person is just as irresponsible. Though, not having this trust and compatibility just clarifies you two shouldn’t be together.”

