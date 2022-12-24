Candy cane pigs in blankets have divided the internet

Candy cane shaped pigs in blankets have left the internet bitterly divided.

The bacon-wrapped honey and rosemary sausages are on sale in Tesco and are part of their 'finest' range.

But when a shopper posted them on Reddit, and asked if science had "gone too far", some people were not keen.

"I’ve never seen a pig-in-blanket look sad before," one person commented.

Another wrote: "They were too busy asking if they could, they didn't stop to think whether they should..."

And a third said: "What fresh hell is this?!"

However, others thought it seemed pretty yummy.

"Love it and despise myself in equal measure," one person said.

"These are delicious," another person said.

And a third wrote: "Science hasn't gone far enough."

Christmas is just around the corner and people are preparing all their favourite festive snacks to enjoy the big day with.

Pigs in blankets are always a pretty popular Christmas treat for meat eaters but safe to say bending them has proved pretty controversial.

Would you eat these?

indy100 has contacted Tesco to comment on this story.

