This Christmas candy cane cocktail is about to become everyone's go-to festive drink

TikTok is going wild over a new 'candy cane cocktail' recipe which is tipped to be the drink of the festive season in 2022.

Shared by tipple expert @champagneang, the peppermint-inspired drink not only looks good, but combines some incredible flavours too.

The martini combines Smirnoff Peppermint Twist vodka, white chocolate liqueur, and milk or cream, as well as candy cane pieces on the rim.

While it's sure to impress at parties, enjoy responsibly, of course.

