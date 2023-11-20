A TikToker has opened up about the “scary” dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning after she was hospitalised with it from lighting scented candles.

Scented candles are a common household item that helps to improve a space’s ambience. But many TikTok users were left shocked after content creator Emy Moore revealed she ended up in hospital.

In the video, Moore could be seen pulling monitor stickers from the hospital off her body as she explained exactly what happened.

She said: “I had like five candles, scented candles, going on in my room for hours yesterday and then blew them out right before I went to sleep.”

Moore explained that as she tried to fall asleep she started to feel very strange and felt like her “body dropped”. The TikToker said the sensation felt like her body separated and there were two halves of her. She also revealed she started to lose her sense of self and had a rapid heartbeat.

@emymoore3 never buying a candle EVER again

After being taken to hospital by her parents, Moore said she kept forgetting what she had just said and was shaking as though she was on the cusp of having a seizure.

Some of her other symptoms included a headache, dizziness, confusion, dehydration, shortness of breath, chest pain, blurred vision and high blood pressure.

Moore explained to doctors about the candles and was hooked up to oxygen which made her feel better and her symptoms go away after a few hours.

“I literally had no idea you can get carbon monoxide poisoning from candles,” one person commented.

Another said: “I’m glad you’re ok, but 5 candles AT ONCE??”

Someone else commented: “I also had carbon monoxide poisoning and I too had that second sense that something wasn’t right. It’s crazyyy.”

“It says not to leave candles burning for more than 3-4 hours depending on the candle for this reason to everyone in the comments…” someone else warned.

