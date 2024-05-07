Cardi B goes viral after charging her phone on the Met Gala red carpet

Cardi B has stolen the show at the Met Gala, not only for her show-stopping outfit, but also her relatable moment of charging her phone before stepping onto the red carpet.

The rapper wore a dramatic Giambattista Valli black gown that swallowed most of the floor as she arrived, and users across social media are loving it.

But one moment from Cardi B's appearance that fans are particularly enjoying, is her charging her phone whilst waiting to make her entrance on the red carpet.

A Vogue livestream caught the 31-year-old plugging her phone in whilst in waiting in line.

Whilst some users even said they figured out her password thanks to the livestream:

