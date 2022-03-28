In what will surely be remembered as one of the most shocking and talked-about moments in showbiz history, Will Smith hit Chris Rock during last night’s Oscars and sent the internet into total meltdown.

The reactions have come in thick and fast, with people racing to get their jokes, memes and hot takes live.

Just in case you managed to miss it, the King Richard actor walked onto the stage before swinging his hand at Rock in one of the ‘ugliest moments’ in the history of the awards.

“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” Smith said, as people in the audience struggled to comprehend what had just happened.

If they were unsure whether or not the actor was being serious or not, he made things very clear by furiously shouting: “Keep my wife's name, out of your f***ing mouth."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Cue some of the most awkward silence we’ve ever seen from the audience – and plenty of shocked reactions.

The aftermath has seen social media absolutely blow-up, and there’s one image that has gone viral which proclaims to show the reactions of various celebrities in the room on the night.

The image shows a selection of shocked celebs, including Matt Damon, Emma Stone, Dwayne Johnson, Barry Jenkins, John Legend, Meryl Streep, Charlize Theron and Ryan Gosling.

"Everyone at the Oscar’s when Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on national television,” the picture was captioned by one social media user.



Only, the picture wasn’t from last night’s awards at all. Instead, it was from the infamous moment back in 2017 which saw La La Land incorrectly announced as the winner of Best Picture instead of Moonlight.

Social media users pointed out that the image is in fact from 2017 Twitter/@siushi

It’s not the only image that has been used out of context, either. A picture of a visibly shocked Nicole Kidman has also been doing the rounds on social media, with some claiming it was a reaction to the moment Smith hit Rock.

However, it was reportedly actually taken much earlier in the ceremony, before the handing out of the awards even began.



By the time the incident happened, Kidman was seen wearing her husband Keith Urban’s jacket – which she isn’t in the viral picture.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.