Why did Celebrity Big Brother housemates skip live final?

Following an explosive return to screens with three weeks of trials, confrontations and serious tea-spilling, David Potts has officially been crowned the Celebrity Big Brother winner.

The former Ibiza Weekender star thanked everyone for 'letting me be me', adding: "I genuinely did not think I would be in a house with 12 people who I actually genuinely really, really liked."

Fans were pleased about the news and shared wholesome congratulations online.

"True and genuine you don’t get that in 2024," one penned, while another added: "What a legend, congratulations @davidpottsx, all my votes went to you, absolutely carried this season!"

Meanwhile, a third joked: "Someone’s going to need to sign him a deal with a shorts supplier? He needs his own line releasing…"

Former housemates reunited on the Late & Live show – but attention soon turned to the absence of Ekin Su, Sharon Osbourne and Gary Goldsmith.

Some people speculated it was some sort of snub towards the show and their fellow contestants. However, representatives soon stepped in to clear that up.

Goldsmith, the uncle of Kate Middleton, decided to not attend due to "today's sad news."

"We fully support his decision and wish him and his family well at this difficult time. We'd like to extend our thanks to Gary for joining us this series," a rep shared with Digital Spy.

ITV

Osbourne reportedly travelled back to Los Angeles but left a video message in her absence.

"I just wanted to say congratulations to you all. You did an amazing job," she said. "I really enjoyed everyone's company – I had a blast in the house. And to let you know, I've missed our dinners."

"Since I've got home, I've not had one cooked meal, so if somebody could fly over and cook for us, that would be great," she continued, before adding: "Congratulations to you all, love you."

ITV

Meanwhile, Ekin Su skipped the final after her team said she was "unfit" to return.

"It’s been a bit of a tough couple of weeks for Ekin-Su," a source reportedly said. "She could have played the sob story card but has remained tight-lipped publicly and expressed to those around that she’s aware she must be accountable for a few things that have happened."

ITV

They continued: "Understandably she is feeling vulnerable, but is using this time to gather her thoughts, and figure out next steps, which is why her management believes withdrawing her from the final is the most sensible move.

"She has asked the team for some time to reflect which everybody is on board with."

