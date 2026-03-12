Crimson Desert console and PC specs have gamers saying the same thing

Gaming studio Pearl Abyss has revealed the console and PC specifications for Crimson Desert and fans have all been saying the same thing about it on social media.

Crimson Desert is an open-world action role-playing game from Pearl Abyss, which is best known for its MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) Black Desert Online. It's the studio's highly-anticipated first single-player game and was designed to be a prequel to Black Desert before eventually becoming a standalone title.

There has been some skepticism online about how the game will run on consoles as the vast majority of readily available footage of the game running is on PC. Developers seem to be extremely confident about how the game will run on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S though.

Since then, Pearl Abyss has shared the official console specifications for Crimson Desert.

On a base PS5, the game is aimed to run at 1080p resolution with a target pf 60fps (frames per second) with low raytracing in performance mode and an upscaled 4K resolution at 30fps with high raytracing in quality. On a PS5 Pro, performance mode will see that jump to an upscaled 4K at 60fps with high raytracing whereas quality will be native 4K at 30fps with ultra raytracing.

Xbox Series X specs are identical to the base PS5 with Xbox Series S seeing 720p at 40fps with no raytracing in performance and 1080p at 30fps, also with no raytracing, in quality.

These specs were posted in the Crimson Desert Subreddit and gamers have been unanimous in how impressive this is for a highly ambitious open-world game - if Pearl Abyss manages to pull it off.

One said: "This looks well optimised tbf."

"Yes!" exclaimed a second. "Knew PS5 Pro would be great, can't wait!"

A third commented: "Happy with base PS5. 60fps is all I need. Anything else is drama queen s***."

A fourth said: "Before any complaints about the 1080p resolution on Pro: it's the same internal resolution as Ghost of Yotei (which is absolutely stunning with PSSR). We winning."

"Sheesh this month is eating my wallet!!" declared a fifth.

PC specs were shared too, with the game being able to run on a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, GPU which is almost 10-years-old.

Recommended specs are AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 for GPU and AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Intel i5-11600K CPU.

Across the board, 16GB of RAM is required, along with Windows 10 64-bit 22H2 or newer operating system and at least 150GB SSD.

These were shared in the NVIDIA Subreddit and PC gamers are similarly impressed with what Pearl Abyss has shared.

One said: "Just everything about this game so far seems too good to be true. I'm a glass half full kinda guy when it comes to games and I'm not willing to let perfect be the enemy of great, so I'm very excited to see if this game delivers."

"The f***, an optimised open world game? Nah," a second commented in disbelief.

A third noted: "The mileage people will be able to get with DLSS and MFG on top will be fantastic."

A fourth agreed: "Well optimised! Native 4K on 5070Ti!!"

"If that's without DLSS, that's pretty good," a fifth agreed.

Crimson Desert releases on 19 March on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.