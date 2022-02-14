Last night the iconic Super Bowl took place, with the halftime show headlined by artists such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

But it seems not everyone was a fan, as right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk said the show was “sexual anarchy” and was duly roasted for his comments.

In a tweet, the 28-year-old Turning Point US founder wrote: “The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television.”

The tweet drew a lot of attention from people who didn't quite agree with his take.

One person wrote: “at 28 charlie kirk is somehow the world’s youngest and least hip boomer.”

Here's how other people reacted:

It is not the first time Kirk has complained about "sexual anarchy" and in October last year, he claimed that was the vision Democrats had for America.

Meanwhile, while Kirk may not have enjoyed the Super Bowl, the artists who performed seemed to have had a good time.

Snoop posted a celebratory message of thanks after the performance: “Thank you 4 a beautiful night!!”

In a press conference before the Super Bowl, Dr Dre said the NFL was late embracing hip hop, and vowed that their Super Bowl halftime show would create more opportunities for the genre.

