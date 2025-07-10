Right-wing political commentator attempts to link DEI with Texas flood death toll

A right-wing political commentator has made the bizarre claim that there would have been fewer deaths in the recent Texas flooding if it weren’t for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

American political activist Charlie Kirk made the unfounded remarks on his own conservative talk radio program, The Charlie Kirk Show, arguing, “The death toll likely would not have been as high if it wasn’t for DEI.”

Kirk’s claim comes as the right-wing Trump administration has sought to vilify and dismantle DEI initiatives .

On Friday (4 July), a flash flood hit central Texas after torrential rain in the area. It caused the Guadalupe River in Kerr County to rise 26 feet in the space of 45 minutes.

The death toll has reached at least 120 according to NBC News , with many more people still missing. Rescuers are continuing to search for survivors and recover the dead.

People have been left baffled by Kirk’s assertion that there was a higher death toll because of DEI and left appalled at his attempt to politicise a tragedy.

“Real DEI is people like this with room temperature IQs being given a platform,” someone argued.

Another said: “Black people cause rain is a pretty bold take.”

Someone else wrote: “Impossibly stupid.”

One person pointed out: “Republicans RUN Texas, The House, The Senate AND the presidency but somehow it’s black people & Democrats fault?”

“There’s a special place in Hell for people who use the death of little kids to score political points like this.

How about you just STFU for a little while, huh?” someone commented.

Another said: “They did the same s**t about the plane crash months ago. These people are so f**king insufferable.”

