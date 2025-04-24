President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders on Wednesday (April 23) relating to DEI initiatives in education.

One of these orders brings an end to DEI ideology in schools like "disparate impact theory" in an attempt to focus admissions to universities on achievements rather than diversity.

Will Scharf said that this would direct schools out of the “whole sort of diversity, equity and inclusion cult”, the President said the US was “getting out of that … after being in that jungle for a long time”.

