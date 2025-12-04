ChatGPT could roll out ads - and people can't stop making Black Mirror comparisons

According to leaks , OpenAI is planning to introduce ads onto its artificial intelligence chatbot platform ChatGPT for the first time.

As AI becomes ever more integrated in our lives, ChatGPT has become a hugely popular chatbot that millions of users go to for all manner of queries.

Despite the CEO of the company behind ChatGPT, Sam Altman, once calling ads as a “last resort” it seems that code found within the AI’s app now contains references such as “search ad” and “search ads carousel”, sparking speculation that ads are coming and OpenAI is preparing to make bank from its users.

Computer engineer, Tibor Blaho, wrote on X/Twitter: “ChatGPT Android app 1.2025.329 beta includes new references to an ‘ads feature’ with ‘bazaar content’, ‘search ad’ and ‘search ads carousel’.”

Some people speculated about what this might mean for the future.

“Lawyer getting caught using AI because there is a Cheetos ad in their motion to dismiss,” someone joked in response to the reports.

The news has sparked Black Mirror comparisons as people compare it to the imagined dystopian tech future depicted in the episode “Common People” in which capitalism meets technology, health and paid subscription-based models to get rid of ads.

Someone else pointed out how far we’ve come with a meme summing up their thoughts on the evolution of AI.





Another wrote: “Think this is actually good because OpenAI’s greed for ad dollars will make ChatGPT virtually unusable in the funniest way possible. Imagine trying to ChatGPT an essay and there’s just a Burger King ad in there.”

Following the coding being found and reported on, Altman announced he was declaring a “ code red ” and pausing initiatives such as advertising in order to improve ChatGPT, according to Reuters. The company, however, has not publicly commented on whether it was working on selling ads.

Indy100 has reached out to ChatGPT for comment.

