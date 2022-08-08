A Chinese government official is getting backlash on Twitter for saying Taiwan is part of China since they eat dumplings and noodles.

Since Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last week, conversation surrounding the qualification of Taiwan as a country has sparked again.

The relationship between China and Taiwan is a complicated one.

China maintains that Taiwan is a territory while Taiwan asserts it is an independent democratically governed island.

But in recent years, China has become more aggressive about 'reunifying' China and Taiwan by imposing military pressure through military drills.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Hua Chunying, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, tweeted on Sunday saying "Baidu Maps show that there are 38 Shandong dumpling restaurants and 67 Shanxi noodle restaurants in Taipei."

"Palates don't cheat. #Taiwan has always been a part of China. The long lost child will eventually return home." The tweet continued

People responded to Chunying's tweet mocking and scolding her for using 'palettes' as a reason Taiwan belongs to China.

Taking a page from her book, many pointed to the hundreds of non-Chinese restaurants in China and asked if that meant other countries should take over China.

"Man, if that’s true, we long ago colonized China through Kentucky Fried Chicken", Emily wrote.

"3,500 Mcdonalds in China. 8,000 KFCs in China. 1,200 burger kings in China. 2,500 pizza huts in China. 5,400 Starbucks in China. Your country belongs to us and soon we will come to collect." Another Twitter user said.





The debate between Taiwan's status in relation to China is becoming more contentious as the US has pledged to backup Taiwan with military support should they need it.

Pelosi's trip furthered angered Chinese officials who warned the US that interfering between the two could have consequences.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

