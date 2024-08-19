British model sparks outrage after hiding underwear with food in Spanish supermarket

A British OnlyFans model has gone viral for hiding her underwear among food in a Spanish supermarket and it has sparked outrage on social media.

Chloe Lopez regularly posts videos on her accounts of herself taking her underwear off in public and leaving it in various different places.

In the captions on these videos, she describes it as 'leaving a donation'.

One of these videos has gone viral of her doing this in a Spanish supermarket.

The video starts with Lopez taking off her underwear before looking around at where she can leave it.

She decides to leave it among food in the fresh bakery section, smiling at the camera as a shopper in the background looks on in disbelief at her and what she has done.

This particular clip has gone viral with a number of social media users completely outraged by it, calling for her to leave Spain, for the police to get involved and that she's on the verge of being cancelled.

Lopez has done this a number of times in her past posts.

Since the supermarket post, Lopez has left her underwear at gas stations, among plants for sale, on statues and in various other public places.

Her most recent videos have seen her leave them on a dining table after finishing a coffee at a cafe, seemingly leaving her underwear as a tip, and in the glovebox of what appears to be a rental car as she is sat in the passenger side on the right.

