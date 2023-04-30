A Kim Kardashian lookalike who was a big star on OnlyFans has died suddenly from a cardiac arrest following a botched medical procedure her family has confirmed.

34-year-old Christina Ashten Gourkani died on April 20th according to her family in a post written on a funeral fundraiser on GoFundMe.

Her loved ones wrote: "In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31am on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line....Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying...A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives.

"After arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare as we were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to a medical procedure that took a turn for the worse. For the privacy of Christina Ashten, our family, and the investigation no other details will be shared at this time.













"If you knew Ashten you knew that everyone mattered to her. She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with. She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people. On many occasions, I've seen her turn her adversaries into lifelong friends just after 10 seconds of pouring her charismatic joy, positive energy and her beautiful smile that she gave to those around her. Ashten's spirit is a light that will forever carry on to her loved ones around her and those that she has left behind."



Her family continued: "Christina Ashten Gourkani I hope there is a place in heaven where you can feel the amount of our grief and the emptiness of our broken hearts, that we feel without you in our lives. We love you so much Chrissy.

"We ask in this time of mourning our loss & disbelief that people can come together to help our family make it through this, when there is not enough strength."

"We are grateful for the support that you are able to provide to our family as we lay Christina Ashten Gourkani to eternal peace. Again we want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for the continued support and generous words... your loving kindness, is our guiding light through the most difficult time of our lives."

Since the news was shared more than $6000 has been raised for Gourkani's family to arrange a funeral. In addition, numerous tributes have been paid to her.

Influencer Tehmeena Afzal-Quintana wrote: "Rip my beautiful friend. Your beautiful soul will never be forgotten. We love you, angel."

Model Kristhin Gomez added: "I still can't believe it. When I saw your story I was hoping it wasn't true... we will miss you so much."

YouTuber Allegra Cole said: "My sincerest condolences. She was one of the most gracious, sincere genuinely loving souls I’ve ever come across. Sending love, peace and healing light to you and yours."

