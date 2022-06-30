Skate-wear brand Palace is being praised for its hilarious take on marketing – and shoppers are certainly learning a lot about the copywriter.

Established in 2009, Palace is a London-based skateboarding and clothing brand with heavy 1990s and pop culture influences. The famous brand joined forces with Calvin Klein in April for a collaboration entitled CK1 Palace.

“I just had this weird idea,” Palace founder Lev Tanju said following his first conversation with a Calvin Klein executive – and so he pitched it after he realised Global Chief Merchant Jacob Jordan “was a skater and cool”.

While the collab was well-received by fashion fans, attention has since been turned to a hilarious description of the brands' boxers. Cutting to the chase – and remaining incredibly candid – it read: "DESCRIBING / A 2 PACK / OF BOXERS /HUNGOVER / WITH JET LAG / IS NOT THE ONE".

The page was soon shared on Twitter, with one person saying, "Thoughts and prayers to this copywriter but champagne and flowers to everyone at @PalaceSkate who signed off the copy in those bullet points".

Another joked: "Reminds me of when I was asked by an Italian restaurant to name a triple-layer Lasagne and, very much being on the struggle bus, I called it Lasaaagne. They signed it off."

In what one social media user hailed "glorious", Palace's sock listing of "Basically a sock" was accompanied by a descriptive ode to coffee.

"I HAVE 5 / SHOTS OF ESPRESSO / IN ONE CUP / EVERY MORNING / AS SOON AS MY EYES ARE OPEN / AND IT MAKES ME FEEL / LIKE I'M ON BEANS," it read.

Another gave shoppers an insight into the 38-year-old copywriter's life... with a photo of their dinner:



Not to mention their savage opinion of those who drive matte cars:

Calvin Klein X Palace paid homage to the classic CK1 fragrance, rebranding it as CK Palace. The promo, shot by Alasdair McLellan, featured cultural icons including The Pet Shop Boys, Willem Defoe and Dame Joan Collins, saying, “Calvin Klein and Palace. Who saw that coming?”



Over the years, Palace has partnered with many brands such as Umbro, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, Vans and Moschino, with stores across London, New York, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

