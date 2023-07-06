'Cocaine found at the White House' has already become a meme

Cocaine has been detected inside the White House, and it’s already become the internet’s new favourite meme.

A brief evacuation of the White House took place over the weekend after a white, powdery substance was found.

The Independent learned that it was confirmed as cocaine after being tested and a spokesperson for the US Secret Service gave a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, it was discovered late Sunday by officers with the Secret Service Uniformed Division in a public waiting area in the West Wing.

Neither President Joe Biden nor any other members of his family were present at the White House during the incident, as the Biden family spent the holiday weekend at Camp David, the US Navy-operated presidential retreat in Thurmont, Maryland.

However, that didn’t stop Donald Trump posting on his Truth Social platform and accusing his successor and son, Hunter Biden, of being the rightful owners of the substance.

He wrote: “Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden?”

The news has quickly become one of the most talked about things on social media.





























