Bizarre conspiracy theory claims that no one has ever died at Disney World

TikTok is a breeding ground for conspiracy theories, especially when it comes to the likes of Walt Disney.

A former Disney employee, Tom Cruz, has since took to TikTok with a new bizarre claim that ‘nobody can actually die at Disney World.’

He explained to his 771.5K followers that if a person were to ‘die’ on the grounds of Disney properties, they wouldn’t be declared dead until they were moved off site.

He said: “No one dies at Disney World, everyone is resuscitated or attempted into resuscitation until they’re off the property, then they’re formally declared dead.”

Tom recalled an experience he had back when he was an employee at Disney: “It’s super hot. I distinctly remember this day, we were helping people into the go-kart ride and there was a family and they had an older gentleman with them.”

“The guy collapses, boom, on his face and busts his face up. It was ugly.”

“Of course, there was a doctor in line, he came over to help, we called emergency services.”

“This entire time, my man was not breathing. They’re doing CPR on him, trying to revive him, no luck. It’s 15 minutes before they finally got through the park to try to help him out.

They stretchered him out and kept resuscitating him all the way until the end.

“I was like, ‘Man, this guy’s dead, why are they still trying to bring him back?’

“And the manager’s like, ‘No one dies at Disney World, everyone is resuscitated or attempted into resuscitation until they’re off the property, then they’re formally declared dead.’”

While conspiracy theories get our brains going and have us aimlessly scrolling for hours, this one has since been debunked. Florida Injury Lawyers have published an entire timeline of deaths and accidents at Disney with 18 in total.

