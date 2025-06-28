From Brat summer to 'convent summer': Gen Z’s latest trend shift

Move over, Brat summer.

This year, women are stepping away from seasonal chaos and wild antics in favour of something far quieter.

Gen Z is heading to monasteries for stays that include vows of silence and a chance to disconnect and reflect.

In a viral TikTok clip that’s amassed over 777,000 views, user @mc667868 revealed just how popular her upstate monastery stay has become, having visited last year and hoping to return.

She explained that the booking process is generally simple — "you just have to email the nuns," who then provide a range of dates with some flexibility.

"I had a great time when I went. It was a lot of fun," she said, before adding that when she tried to rebook for this year, she was told they’re "fully booked for the next three months" and that a cancellation list has now been introduced due to the overwhelming demand.





@mc667868 turned away from the inn #monasteries #catholicism #newyork





It wasn't long before hundreds of TikTokers joined the conversation, with one recalling their own experience: "I tried to apply in FEBRUARY to live in an Italian monastery with the nuns this summer and they were already fully booked."

Others believe "this is the future," adding: "We should get huge groups of women and buy lush, sprawling grounds with an old stately mansion. And we should just grow food and roam the grounds being all ethereal and stress-free."

Meanwhile, one simply quipped: "Brat summer is out, vow of silence summer is IN."

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.