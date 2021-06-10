Viral video shows the dangers of treating Covid patients on Mount Everest

A viral TikTok video shows just how dangerous it is to treat coronavirus patients on Mount Everest.

Within the video, which @ushamahato59 uploaded on the platform, you see four men walking against a jaw-dropping backdrop. One of the world’s highest peaks is behind them as they travel across the stony ground, heading under a rock cave.

Four men carrying oxygen cylinders. (Photo courtesy of @ushamahato59/TikTok)

Next, you see two of them gracefully balancing on a pole across a breathtaking waterfall as they carry oxygen cylinders above them.

Two men gracefully balancing on a pole across a breathtaking waterfall as they carry oxygen cylinders above them. (Photo courtesy of @ushamahato59/TikTok)

The video doesn’t happen to show it, but the men we saw in the video successfully crossed over per the TikToker, who is later revealed as Usha Mahato. She is a nurse in the Manang area of Nepal.

Nepal has 28 million people, and a third of that population lives really close to the poverty line. Nepal also happens to be one of South Asia’s most affected countries regarding Covid-19 deaths. More than 8,000 people died from the virus.

The seconds-long video highlights the obstacles and extreme lengths medical staff go to help Covid-19 patients in some of the most desolate areas across the globe.

Reaching 774,600 views, countless people took to the comments of the video to congratulate and salute Nepal’s frontline workers, who happen To be combating a vicious Covid-19 outbreak in there under-resourced healthcare system that is really hard to navigate due to the mountainous terrain.

“Salute these guys,” wrote a commenter.

“May God bless them [prayer hands emoji],” wrote another commenter.

Mahato spoke to VICE about the challenges of bringing Covid-19 supplies to rural areas in Nepal.

“Our Manang district is a very remote place,” Mahato said.

The outlet also states that she shot the video of the two volunteers who helped her carry oxygen supplies in the Gandaki district.

Manang is roughly 170 miles from Mount Everest and only has a population of 6,538 people.

Although the area is beautiful to see, traveling is rough because its roads are considered one the most dangerous in the world.

“These roads are motorable, but due to floods, there is no transport of vehicles right now,” Mahato continued to tell VICE.

Getting Covid-19 supplies from a nearby government hospital takes roughly 14 hours.

The cylinders the men carried above their heads were for a dozen coronavirus patients within Mahato’s village, to which she revealed to the outlet that they were construction workers working on the road.

“These men in the video, in fact, were labourers involved in construction of the road,” she said.

“I barely knew them but requested them to help me carry those cylinders across the waterfall. They helped me out without saying a word. I genuinely salute their selfless act.”

How heartwarming.

Although there’s a Dudley second wave that appears to be stabilized in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, experts are still unclear about how problematic the situation is in the country’s remote villages.

Last month, Nepal was reporting 9,000 coronavirus cases every day. Since then, those frightening numbers have halved.

