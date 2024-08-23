Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses MrBeast YouTube record within just 24 hours

Well, that didn’t take long… Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed a YouTube record held by MrBeast within the space of just 24 hours.

Such is the star power of the former Man United and Real Madrid forward that he’s become the content creator with the fastest-growing channel in the history of the platform.

Ronaldo, who has posted a selection of mostly short videos on his channel since launching on Wednesday (August 21), now holds the record for the fastest-growing channel after gaining 20 million subscribers in just 24 hours.

Of course, Ronaldo already has a huge following on social media, with 636 million followers on Instagram.

So it’s no great surprise that he beat MrBeast’s record – and whereas it took MrBeast 132 days to reach 10 million subscribers, Ronaldo managed that within just 12 hours.

"I am very happy to make this project come to life. It has been in my mind for a long time but finally we have the opportunity to make it real," Ronaldo said in the channel's launch announcement.

"I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family and my views on many different subjects.

"I am looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will surprise people!"

At the time of writing, Ronaldo has just over 30 million subscribers.

His most popular video is alongside his long-term partner Georgina Rodríguez, titled: "Discover EVERYTHING about us. Who will win?"

