Millionaire banker exposes 'cheating' fiancee in explosive wedding speech

A lavish Italian wedding took a turn for the worst after the millionaire groom exposed his cheating bride during his speech.

A clip from the wedding mortified thousands of viewers since being shared online, along with the 150 guests at the ceremony itself.

"I want to give Cristina the freedom to love," Massimo Segre, 64, said at his Turin mansion. "Specifically, to love another person; a notable lawyer, who she clearly cares about more than me."

He then went on to read a letter dedicated to his bride Cristina Seymandi, 47.

"Dear Cristina, I know how much you are in love with him mentally and sexually," he said. "And I know that before him you had a relationship with an industrialist acquaintance."

Seymandi awkwardly looks at the wedding guests while her partner reportedly proceeds to share a series of snaps of her with the alleged other man.

"Don't think it pleases me to look like a cuckold in front of all of you," he said. "Cristina is so good at telling her truths, that I couldn't leave her alone to narrate the reason why I'm ending [our] life together tonight."

"It's a banal story of infidelity, even premarital. I am so disappointed," he continues. "I am heartbroken."

Segre wishes his assumingly now-ex partner well, before encouraging her to enjoy the Mykonos trip with him.

Seymandi has since opened up about the incident with Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera.

"When he started talking, I thought it was a joke. Then I was petrified. It was an act of abhorrent violence," she said.

"Not to mention the comments on social networks with obscene words and phrases. If the same thing had happened but with the roles reversed, the reactions would have been very different. But I am a woman, and in this world, that makes a big difference."

Seymandi's advisor also suggested that legal action could take place.

"Very probably Seymandi will be taking legal action for reputational damage," Luca Poma told The Times. "She has suffered very serious attacks on social media and threats from Italian citizens. It has been traumatic."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.