Royal Caribbean has given the first look at a new cruise ship which includes the "largest waterpark at sea" but the ocean liner has gone viral after the design was uniquely described as a "human lasagne."
The Icon of the Seas cruise ship holds a maximum capacity of 7,600 guests, and has seven pools in an "all-you-can-swim buffet", along with six record-breaking slides - all while the ship travels from Miami to the Caribbean.
Though these features didn't impress Twitter user Heidi Stephen who shared with her followers how she "Can't stop looking at this picture of a new Royal Caribbean cruise ship," because she described the liner as "Absolutely my idea of hell."
"My son described it as 'human lasagne," she added giving her son credit for the creative comparison.
It seems plenty of people agree with her son's astute observation as Heidi's tweet has gone viral with nearly 79,000 likes.
\u201cCan't stop looking at this picture of a new Royal Caribbean cruise ship. My son just described it as 'human lasagne'. Absolutely my idea of hell.\u201d— Heidi Stephens (@Heidi Stephens) 1667575722
Some agreed with the image was reminiscent of a lasagna (the floating kind).
While some felt the cruise ship looked more like a cake.
\u201cbut is it cake\u201d— Dreamflower \ud83c\udf43\u2728\ufe0f (@Dreamflower \ud83c\udf43\u2728\ufe0f) 1667701221
The bright colours and different components caused people to liken it to a toy set.
\u201cThis looks like when you open a 1990's Polly Pocket\u201d— Swiss Army Granny (@Swiss Army Granny) 1667668938
\u201cLooks like a barbie ship\u201d— \ud83c\udf08\u2b50Diana TS\u2600\ufe0f\ud83c\udf08 (@\ud83c\udf08\u2b50Diana TS\u2600\ufe0f\ud83c\udf08) 1667652673
Sims taking notes on a cruise ship mod...
Actor Josh Gad - who stars in the sci-fi comedy series Avenue 5 which is all about a space cruise ship of the same name - jokingly tweeted to the show's creator Armando Iannucci: "Hey @Aiannucci did you realize when we were making #Avenue5 it was a Documentary?"
\u201cHey @Aiannucci did you realize when we were making #Avenue5 it was a Documentary?\u201d— Josh Gad (@Josh Gad) 1667604434
Elsewhere people had suggestions as to what series should use the Icon of the Sea as a location such as Resident Evil and The White Lotus.
\u201cthe next Resident Evil should be set on something like this\u201d— Siobh\u00e1n Casey \ud83d\udc00 (@Siobh\u00e1n Casey \ud83d\udc00) 1667652933
Given the liner will be the world's largest passenger ship ever built with a gross tonnage of 250,800, people are perplexed as to how it can float on water.
\u201cMy mind doesn\u2019t understand how all of this can just float on water\u201d— \u2728 (@\u2728) 1667667682
\u201c\u201cYour scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should\u201d\u201d— Nate Rosen (@Nate Rosen) 1667662751
While many roasted the ship, there were some who said the cruise looked like "fun."
\u201cstop cause this looks so fun to me but it may just be bcuz i\u2019m still a child\u201d— jo, is whelmed (@jo, is whelmed) 1667694156
Icon of the Seas' maiden voyage is scheduled to take place in January 2024, and the first sailing managed to sell out in less than 24 hours, Fox 35 Orlando reported.
