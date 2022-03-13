A TikTok has gone viral after a woman revealed she was sent home by her date in an Uber because he didn’t like her outfit.

The shocking clip was posted by TikToker @nikki.jabs and begins with images of her in an Uber, with text overlay explaining how her evening went down.

The text explained: “I said, ‘I’m wearing this to the function or going home.’ He said, ‘Can I call you an Uber?’

“So I’m in an Uber home.”

In the next image, Nikki is clearly emotional with tears in her eyes. The text overlay read, “Currently smiling but also trying not to cry” as All Too Well by Taylor Swift played in the background with the lyrics, “f**k the patriarchy”.

When she got home, Nikki spoke about the horrible situation while trying to hold back from crying.

Speaking to the camera, she said: “I’m just so sad because I spent so much time trying to look pretty and he sent me home in an Uber. Who does that?

“He sent me home with a stranger on a Friday night.”

The clip has been viewed 9.9 million times and, in another video, Nikki revealed that it wasn’t the first comment that he’d made about her appearance.

Nikki said: “It all started with little comments here and there over the last couple of weeks, like, ‘why are you wearing heels? I like it when you wear tennis shoes. Why are you wearing so much makeup? I like it when you’re natural.’”

Later in the video, Nikki explained that she’d left her laptop at his house. When she got there, he begged her to stay with him.

She said: “He tried to hug me and I didn’t have any of it. I didn’t touch him and I didn’t stay.”

People in the comments were relieved to hear she had left the toxic situation.

One TikTok user wrote: “There’s going to be an apology and begging. Please don’t listen to him, it’s only going to get worse. You’re beautiful and deserve so much more!”

Another commented: “Remember: This is him in the beginning. This is him on his best behaviour. Run.”

