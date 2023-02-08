David Baddiel slams Joe Rogan for spreading 'racist myths about Jews'

Comedian David Baddiel has called out podcast host Joe Rogan for using a racist stereotype to describe Jewish people.

Baddiel, 58, accused Rogan, 55,” of “breezily” using a “racist myth about Jews” on his podcast when talking about Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) last week.

On TheJoe Rogan Experience episode from February 4th, Rogan defended Omar after she was ousted from House Foreign Affairs Committee for her past remarks which were deemed antisemitic.

Omar tweeted, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” in 2019, suggesting Israel supporters in the US were motivated by money.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On his podcast, Rogan said, “It’s just about money — she’s just talking about money” adding that he did not think it was antisemitic.

“Benjamins are money. The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza,” Rogan said.

Baddiel called out Rogan for using the stereotype that Jewish people are money-oriented and greedy and using Italian people enjoying pizza as a comparable trait.

“I actually want to stop banging the Jews Don't Count drum at some point but hard to do when a racist myth about Jews is just...said, breezily, on one of the biggest podcasts in the world and no-one gives a f***,” Baddiel tweeted.

He added, "unless my history lessons really missed something out, no-one has exterminated a large section of the entire Italian community because of their love for pepperoni."

Rogan has faced similar controversies for using offensive language on his podcast. Last year, he apologized to users after using the N-word during an episode.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.