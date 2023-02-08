David Baddiel slams Joe Rogan for spreading 'racist myths about Jews'

Comedian David Baddiel has called out podcast host Joe Rogan for using a racist stereotype to describe Jewish people.
Baddiel, 58, accused Rogan, 55,” of “breezily” using a “racist myth about Jews” on his podcast when talking about Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) last week.
On TheJoe Rogan Experience episode from February 4th, Rogan defended Omar after she was ousted from House Foreign Affairs Committee for her past remarks which were deemed antisemitic.
Omar tweeted, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” in 2019, suggesting Israel supporters in the US were motivated by money.
On his podcast, Rogan said, “It’s just about money — she’s just talking about money” adding that he did not think it was antisemitic.
“Benjamins are money. The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza,” Rogan said.
\u201c.@joerogan saying \u201cthe idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That\u2019s like saying Italians aren\u2019t into pizza\u201d would make sense if Jews invented money and/or Italians had been massacred because of a conspiracy that they control the world through pizza.\u201d— Ian Haworth (@Ian Haworth) 1675784400
Baddiel called out Rogan for using the stereotype that Jewish people are money-oriented and greedy and using Italian people enjoying pizza as a comparable trait.
“I actually want to stop banging the Jews Don't Count drum at some point but hard to do when a racist myth about Jews is just...said, breezily, on one of the biggest podcasts in the world and no-one gives a f***,” Baddiel tweeted.
He added, "unless my history lessons really missed something out, no-one has exterminated a large section of the entire Italian community because of their love for pepperoni."
\u201cAlso, Joe Rogan has a 200 Million dollar deal with Spotify. And yet apparently it's Jews who are into money.\u201d— David Baddiel (@David Baddiel) 1675763702
Rogan has faced similar controversies for using offensive language on his podcast. Last year, he apologized to users after using the N-word during an episode.
