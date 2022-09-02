A TikTok user who shared their food order fail had the platform in hysterics – for all of the wrong reasons.

In a viral video that's racked up almost 300,000 views, TikTok user Funny Mane Suede (@thesuedeshow) couldn't get over what arrived with his food order. Or rather, what didn't.

"I cannot make this up. Here I am ordering some WingStop, and in my bag, I get this," exclaimed the TikToker.

He showed viewers a box of chowed-down chicken wings before bringing attention to the side of fries.

"Now I know you noticed the fries gone," he said, adding: "My drink is intact but again my fries gone and a damn note in it."



The note on the empty box read: "I’m sorry I 8 cho food. I’m broke and hungry. Consider it like ur payin it 4ward. I’m quitting this lame a– job N E way. B blessed," which was signed, "Your Door Dash Guy."

@thesuedeshow Cmon Now Door Dash Man🤦🏿‍♂️🤬 #fy #fyp #doordash #wingstop #howdidthishappen









The clip garnered hundreds of comments, from fellow TikTokers who were convinced it had to be a joke. "You’re not mad enough for me this has to be a joke," one said.

Another speculated: "Ain’t no driver gonna write a note and leave you the bones, please… they’d just keep it and say it was delivered."

Meanwhile, others said the DoorDash driver may as well have finished the job, and washed it down with the untouched drink.

"He wasn't thirsty after eating all your damn food," one joked, while a second TikTok user reiterated: "Damn, if I’m gonna eat the food I’m gonna drink the beverage too to wash it down might as well."

Indy100 reached out to DoorDash for comment.

