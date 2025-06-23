Social media users share candid videos of their 'depression rooms' in new trend

People are being open and honest about their mental health struggles as part of a new social media trend, which sees them reveal their "depression rooms".

Depression affects over 280 million globally, and impacts people in different ways, but the general symptoms, according to the NHS, are feeling sad, hopeless and losing interest in things you used to enjoy.

A lack of motivation in doing things is also another symptom, and for some, it can be hard to do chores and keep their place tidy.

Now, videos have been going viral of people opening up about their mental health by sharing their "depression room", which has clutter everywhere.

"Finally cleaning my depression room," TikToker Arnie (@kurt_cobain564) posted as they panned the camera around to show the litter of food.





@kurt_cobain564 disclaimer, I have diagnosed severe depression, my room gets messy often and it's hard for me to clean up. I did my best! I'll be taking the trash out tomorrow morning and the can return will get done soon so I have some cash for groceries. I still need to vacuum tho! (the tools on the ground are because there was a nasty stain and I put baking soda and vinegar on it to let it set) #cleaning #depression #severedepression #depressionclean #depressionroom #messy #mess #room #messyroom #fyp

Since sharing, the video has 4.1 million views, 559,000 likes, and thousands of comments from people who could relate to the creator's post, along with supportive messages.

"My mom died in March. I’ve never had a depression room until now. This honestly made me feel better and a little more seen on how I feel on the inside."

A second person wrote, "I'm so f***ing proud of you."

"Oh this is so real, I have such a bad depression room rn i haven’t cleaned it in a few months and I feel guilty for just looking at it," a third person posted.

A fourth person commented: "This encouraged me to clean my depression room… I’m so proud of you."

"Empy guacamole: I-I'm scared to be part of the depression room!!" TikToker @suicidepodcast joked, as they then moved from the empty tub to all the cans and rubbish that had piled up in their room.

"Empty soda and food trash: come to the land of the lost and lonely. Trash bags and litterbox: don't be afraid, we'll be one big family! Clothes and etc pile: of freaks!"

In the caption, the creator added that their dog was only in the crate while they were eating.





@suicidepodcast dave was only in the crate while i was eating guys :3 #roomtour #freaks #depressionroom #dave #puppy #gross #fandom #alnst #hazbinhotel #anime

The clip has since had over 2.6 million views where people in the comments have responded by sharing some tips, advice and encouragement.

"Please rid your room of at least any food items and anything with moisture. Mold can grow and you and your dog may get mold poisoning. Please keep yourself and dog safe," one person said.

A second person wrote, "Please be careful with heavier things or piles of clothes in your room if possible. Cats can climb under and suffocate under some items if the cats are small enough or the thing is heavy enough. Mental health is a difficult battle, and I hope you can get help, stay safe."

"I hope you feel better soon, I know what it's like having a depression room," a third person posted.

A fourth person commented, "I hope you feel better soon, I know what it's like having a depression room."

If you are based in the U.S. and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Elsewhere, 'My bf wants to show you' TikTok trend is the most wholesome one yet.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.