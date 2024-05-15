As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, Calm's chief clinical officer, Chris Mosunic, has debunked some of the most common mental health myths - including that sleep doesn't affect your mood.

"Those folks who describe their sleep quality as 'very good' or 'excellent'? They're two times less likely to report feeling anxious or stressed", he tells us.

Mosunic also feels it's important to let people know that going to therapy isn't the only help out there. If you're experiencing low levels of anxiety, mindful practices including meditation and journaling can be hugely beneficial.

He adds: "Throughout our lifetime, we're on a mental health journey, and we'll all have our ups and downs."