Dermatologist urges people to wash these body parts more

A dermatologist has gone viral on TikTok for sharing body parts you should be washing more.

In a clip that's racked up over 3.3 million views, Lindsey Zubritsky (@dermguru) kickstarts with the ears.

She said if you have "an odour" when you place your finger behind your ears, you need to be washing that area more. If not, "flaking and dandruff" can build up and make the skin situation much worse.

Up second is the belly button. Lindsey states that it "is a super common area to collect sweat, debris, dirt buildup," before sharing a gruesome image of a "navel stone" if you begin to neglect your belly button.

The dermatologist then urges people to really take care of their nails.

"When you’re showering, you really need to get under those nails with a scrub brush to get rid of the dirt, debris, and buildup," she told viewers.

She went on to explain that these common areas are at risk of carrying MRSA, a group of difficult-to-treat infections in humans.





Inevitably, the clip was inundated with fellow TikTok users, with one writing: "Absolutely blows my mind people aren’t scrubbing the nails, esp long ones. Just get a cheap toothbrush and scrub with soap. Every day!"

Another confused user asked: "Wait who isn’t cleaning these areas?"

A TikTok user, who claimed to work as a nurse, added: "I can confirm many people DO NOT clean their belly buttons enough."

Meanwhile, a fellow TikToker wrote "wait who isn’t cleaning these areas," to which Lindsey responded: "Momma knows best."

