Diddy's cameo in the 2010 film Get Him to the Greek starring Russell Brand and Jonah Hill has resurfaced following lengthy allegations against the rapper.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, has been accused of establishing "a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice" with fresh allegations continually coming to the surface.

He was taken into custody after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking and was denied a $50 million bail.

Diddy has denied any wrongdoing.

People online are now claiming his cameo in the comedy personifies "life imitating art".

In the film, Diddy plays an unhinged, egomaniacal character in the music industry named Sergio who commits several crimes, some of which mirror what he is currently being accused of.

There's a scene in Get Him to the Greek in which Diddy's character Sergio instructs a guest at one of his wild parties to have sex with Hill's character Aaron. The woman is eager to land a record deal and Aaron resists the entire scenario.

"Destiny, pay attention," Diddy's character says. "You are going to go and have sex with Aaron right now."

Another disturbing scene shows Sergio staring Aaron dead in the eyes and "mind-f***ing him".

"It’s called mind-f***ing. You ever been mind-f***ed before? I’m mind-f***ing you right now. Can you feel my d*** f***ing your mind? See, that’s the art of it. I’m mind-f***ing the s*** out of you," he tells Hill's character.

Elsewhere, Sergio demands Aaron to smuggle drugs in his anus, to which he quips: "Please don't make me do that."

Sergio responds: "This is the opportunity you've been waiting for. You are now in the power position. You hold all the power in your ass."

Towards the end of the film, Sergio goes "crazy," while screaming "now this is what the music industry is all about" during a scene of the aftermath of a chaotic party with the room on fire, adding: "I love this game!"

One sinister scene shows Aaron's character believing he had been sexually assaulted at the party before being handed a roll-up to "take the edge off".

When Aaron asks what's in it after "his heart started beating really fast", Russell Brand's character Aldous responds: "It's weed, mostly. Sergio gave it to me. It's got a bit of opium it in, some heroin, crunched up E's, methadone, morphine [...] some other stuff that's unidentifiable."

Aldous then finds the drug effects on Aaron comical and takes a photo of him tripping out.

It didn't take long for social media users to suggest the comedy is now a dark watch given the allegations against Diddy.

"I used to think Diddy did such a great job on Get Him to the Greek but it turns out he was just playing himself," one person suggested.

Another said: "Rewatch Get Him to the Greek. It’s a whole new movie."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Get Him to the Greek is a deeply evil movie."

Diddy's lawyer's latest statement on October 2 after a string of 120 new accusers came forward including 25 who were children at the time said: "As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasised, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.

"That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

