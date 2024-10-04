Singer Jaguar Wright recently appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored where she made explosive unfounded claims about disgraced rapper Diddy and fellow celebrities.

Wright was first spotted by hip-hop group The Roots in 1998 before heading on tour with them. She was once a backing singer for Jay-Z on MTV's Unplugged and released two albums with songs including 'I Can't Wait', 'Same S**t Different Day' and 'Free'.

Her name cropped up back in 2022 when she opened up about the dark side of the music industry and spoke about some of the allegations against Diddy.

Now, she has returned with a handful of strong, unfounded claims during a chat with British journalist Morgan.

Such claims were shunned by a second guest, DJ Vlad, who called Wright a "conspiracy theorist".

"Jaguar Wright is known to be a conspiracy theorist, I don't really co-sign anything she says," he told Morgan. "I've never had her on my show and I have no plans to have her on my show."

He continued: "A lot of this stuff is just stuff she's heard, things she's making up and so forth. I'm not saying there aren't serious things that Diddy may have done but I can't co-sign on anything that Jaguar Wright is saying."

Diddy denies all the allegations currently being made against him.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Here are five of the biggest claims shared by Wright, though there is no evidence to suggest any are true.

'Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters'

When asked why Wright believed Jay-Z was silent during the ongoing Diddy lawsuit, she alleged: "Because that's what he does. He starts little fires everywhere, forces everyone involved to go and carry water while he sneaks away without a response."

Wright then directly addressed Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, saying to the camera: "That changes now Shawn. You must respond. You have no choice."

'[Diddy] is one of the most dangerous people I've ever met'

When Morgan asked how dangerous she believed Diddy to be, she hit back: "I think he is one of the dangerous people I've ever met."

She highlighted that people have questioned her knowledge of Diddy and that the pair seemingly have no photographs together despite claiming she had attended Diddy parties. She said this is because she is "smart".

"I would never take a picture with the devil," she said, before claiming he has been protected for his alleged crimes: "Everyone knew he was the devil. He's been the devil for 30 years."

'Anybody who thinks he's not going to talk is crazy'

Wright believes Diddy will have to co-operate with authorities with bold claims that "his ego and drug addiction won't allow him to do any different".

She also alleged: "He's got everybody on tape – they all know it."

Wright gives 'firsthand witness account' of alleged 'freak off' parties

When asked by Morgan about the 'freak-offs' Diddy allegedly orchestrated as cited in the lawsuit, Wright started by disclaiming she was once a sex worker before she landed a record deal.

She claimed a lot of sex workers have worn hidden cameras. "I have my own tapes. I see what they do," she said while making bold claims about "ritualistic" behaviours and "drugging".

Wright went on to allege that many of the behaviours were either paid off or under strict non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

'People should look into Kim Porter's death more'

Following the release of an unofficial Kim Porter biography published by Los Angeles producer Chris Todd, Wright was asked about speculation surrounding Diddy's ex's death.

"I think people should look into that more," Wright hit back.

In a statement to Indy100 regardingPorter's alleged memoir, Diddy's attorney Erica Wolf previously said: "The Kim Porter 'memoir' is fake. It is also offensive – a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy. Chris Todd has no respect for Ms. Porter or her family, who deserve better. Unlike the fabrications in his sickening 'memoir,' it is an established fact that Ms. Porter died of natural causes. May she rest in peace."

Indy100 reached out to Diddy's attorney and Jay-Z's representative for comment.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.