A primary school maths question aimed at 10-year-olds has left adults scratching their heads.

The difficult challenge was shared on a popular Reddit thread after one sibling was left stumped by his younger brother's homework.

"A test problem on my 5th-grade brother's math exam," the poster wrote.

The question asked students to figure out how many pages are in a book.

The question, meant for kids aged between the ages of 10 and 11, read: "Klein read 30 pages of a book on Monday and 1/8 of the book on Tuesday. He completed the remaining 1/4 of the book on Wednesday. How many pages are there in the book?"

Redditors were left confused by the equation and were quick to comment how they'd fail "5th-grade maths", with one saying: "I always think to myself; ‘Ugh. People should really be tested with basic skills before they’re allowed to go out into society’.

"And then I see this and realise I shouldn’t go out into society."

A second wrote: "And now we can see why Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader worked as a TV show!"

Another added: "Am I the only one who thinks OP [Original Poster] is a 5th grader posting his homework to Reddit so people respond with the answer?"



Meanwhile, one Redditor joked: "My only issue is that it presumes the book was started on Monday. For all we know, lil Klein has been working on War and Peace for 6 months and finally cranked out the last half in 2 days just in time for the final."





u/springwaterh20/Reddit





The answer? Eight times six. The book has 48 pages.



Redditor 'NorthernSparrow' explained: "The key to solving the problem is realizing that, given the fractions, our reader read exactly five-eighths of the book on Monday".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.