Every proposal is nerve-racking – and while the answer is the most important aspect, there's the inevitably worry that everything else goes to plan.

Unfortunately, one couple's big moment was ruined when a Disneyland employee ran on stage to usher them off... mid proposal.

The viral clip shows the man, dressed to occasion, down on bended knee, holding the ring out to his partner. They were perfectly positioned in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle in Disneyland Paris. Seconds later, a staff member bolts on stage, snaps the ring out of the man's hand and gestures the pair to get off the platform and down to the floor.

“She said yes,” the man says. The worker replies, “Yes, that’s great — over here will be even better," while onlookers erupt into boos.

See the excruciatingly awkward moment here:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The clip first emerged on a popular Reddit thread with the title: "POS destroyed my best friends moment." The Reddit poster alleged that their friend asked Disneyland for permission ahead of the proposal.

Fellow Redditors were unanimously stunned by the handling of the special moment, with one saying: "And how is it better down there? The condescending attitude makes it even worse."

Another snarkily joked: "It’s the dude who didn’t get hired as a dancer at Universal Studios."

Of course, the video soon made waves on Twitter, racking up over 2.5 million views.

While others joked...

"We regret how Disneyland handled this," a Disney spokesperson told Newsweek. "We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right."



“While you are not required to contact Disney in order to propose, you may want to if you'd like to plan something more elaborate,” the official Disney website reads.

Indy100 reached out to Disneyland for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

