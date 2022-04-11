Getting a divorce might be easier than ever after the passing of recent laws, but it’s safe to say all married couples want to avoid them – at least at the start.

One person who is helping women meet the right person (and avoid the wrong ones) is divorce lawyer and TikTok user @jettiegirl28.

In a new video the legal expert sets out her findings from a career in the industry, advising women on the five male professions in which she’s noticed the most “controlling” and “narcissistic” tendencies during the cases she's been involved in.

The clip which spells out her “top five professions of men that women should avoid marrying” has racked up tens of thousands of likes and comments since being posted recently.

“Over the years it’s stuck in my head and I’ve watched my most difficult cases, and shockingly many of them involve men in these five professions,” she says.

While she said that it wasn’t a hard and fast rule by any stretch of the imagination, it was uncanny how many times she’d come across cases with men involved in these jobs.

“What I’ve noticed in these professions is that they tend to be more narcissistic. They tend to be more controlling, and when I tell you the professions you’re going to see why. They tend to be far more difficult in dealing with a divorce…” she added.



Listing the professions, she wrote: “Fireman - I’ve never really understood that one, but it’s on there - police officer, military, surgeon and pilot.

“If you look at these professions, what do they all have in common? The men in these professions, they’re gods in their professions.”

She explained her choices by added: “If you’re a policeman you’re walking around with authority. If you’re a surgeon, you’re walking around the hospital and everyone looks up to you, you’re in charge, everybody treats you with respect.”

“Then you come home, and all of a sudden someone is asking you to take out the trash. I think that’s a difficult transition to make. Pilots especially. If you look at pilots and you cross over to [the] air force, military… they’re in control of 150-200 peoples’ lives at a time.

“They are treated with a tremendous amount of respect and they have a lot of responsibility, and they tend to be very narcissistic and very controlling.”

She did however stress that there are many exceptions to the rule, and that her experiences don’t influence the future of any existing happy relationships.

Although, if you’re dating a pilot who dabbles in firefighting and is thinking about becoming a military surgeon or joining the police, you might want to consider this a red flag…

