A doctor has shared a horrifying video of the practice of bloodletting with a warning that is “pseudoscience”.

Dr. Shah has grown a huge TikTok following of 12.5 million for his informative videos on all things skincare.

Under the username @dermdoctor, he has horrified viewers with a graphic clip of bloodletting which has been viewed 9.8 million times.

Dr. Shah begins the video with a warning for viewers as what comes next is not pretty.

He said: “This one comes with a rare trigger warning from the Derm Doctor account.”

In the footage, a person can be seen leaning over as a man with gloves feels his forehead. Next, the man makes a puncture in the person’s forehead with a metal implement which they then begin to profusely bleed from.

Text overlay on the clip reads: “Punctured a vein and bleeding out.”

Dr. Shah warned: “We may have just witnessed a crime – this guy is bleeding out. This is known as bloodletting and it was used centuries ago but nowadays it’s considered to be pseudoscience unless it’s used for a real medical condition like hemochromatosis.

“And even if it was, it would not be done like this.”

Dr. Shah’s shocking post has drawn hundreds of comments from horrified viewers.

One person wrote: “What in the heck did I just witness?!?! Nurse here and I’m still trying to pick my jaw up off the ground!”

Another commented: “I don't know what I was expecting but NOT THAT!.”

Someone else joked: “He’s getting his oil changed.”

