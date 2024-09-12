Doctor urges people to look out for major warning sign when using public toilets

People can be funny about using public bathrooms – and if you happen to be one of them, you may want to look away now as a doctor has unlocked another fear to add to the list.

Dr Sermed Mezher (@drsermedmezherexplains) has made a name for himself online by sharing some little-known health warnings. From why you shouldn't make your bed first thing in the morning to the common causes of chest pain and signs of ADHD, there are no corners left uncovered.

But one video in particular has racked up more than a million views uncovers one thing to look out for when using a public bathroom.

In the clip, Dr Mezher showed an image of a toilet paper roll with small red markings.

"If you go to a public restroom and the toilet paper looks like this, do not use it," he urged viewers. "That's because these marks are signs that intravenous (IV) drug users are trying to clean their needles to be able to reuse it again."





@drsermedmezherexplains “You’ll Get Infected from Toilet Paper” #really In public bathrooms, intravenous (IV) drug users may sometimes resort to using makeshift cleaning methods for their needles, such as wiping them with toilet paper or other available materials. This unsafe practice can pose serious health risks for both the users and the general public. How It Happens: Needle Cleaning with Toilet Paper: IV drug users who lack access to sterile equipment may try to clean their used needles with toilet paper in public restrooms, believing it will reduce the risk of infection. However, this method is ineffective in properly sterilizing the needle. Toilet paper is not designed for sanitation and can even carry bacteria or other contaminants. Contaminated Blood Residue: Needles that have been used for injecting drugs often contain blood, which may be infected with bloodborne pathogens like HIV, hepatitis B, or hepatitis C. Wiping the needle with toilet paper does not remove or kill these viruses. In fact, the blood and viruses can remain on the needle or transfer to surfaces like sinks, toilet seats, or dispensers. Public Health Hazard: If blood or bodily fluids from an infected person come into contact with bathroom surfaces—such as sinks, door handles, or even discarded toilet paper—there is a risk of spreading infectious diseases. While the viruses that cause HIV or hepatitis don’t survive long on surfaces, there is still a potential for indirect exposure, especially in unsanitary conditions or if someone comes into contact with fresh blood. #toilet #hiv #infection





The doctor explained that while the risk of transmission of dry blood is "significantly lower" compared to healthcare workers who have contact with blood when it's wet, "it's still possible."

"While the viruses that cause HIV or hepatitis don't survive long on surfaces, there is still a potential for indirect exposure, especially in unsanitary conditions of if someone comes into contact with fresh blood," he added.

It didn't take long for hundreds of fellow TikTokers to take to the comments, with one writing: "Well that’s a fear I never knew I had to have."

"I could have gone my whole life without knowing this," another added, while a third quipped: "Reason 10278651 why I can’t use public toilets."

Many more took the insight as a sign to carry pocket tissues in future.

