Doctor says he'll never take this common supplement – here's why

A UK-based doctor who found online fame on TikTok for sharing health insights and advice has shared the one common supplement he would never take.

With the colder weather creeping in, it's no surprise searches for supplements have skyrocketed to keep winter bugs at bay. However, Dr A (@dra_says) urges against one as he believes it isn't worth taking.

The vitamin in question is the multivitamin.

"You know the thing with these multivitamins is, if you look at the back, they often have more than 100 per cent of the recommended daily allowances for all vitamins and minerals which can be dangerous, in particular, things like Vitamin A and Vitamin K," he claimed.

In the caption, he explained: "Most healthy people do not need to take an all-in-one multivitamin supplement. This can increase medical problems. Educational purposes only."

He went on to suggest: "Having 100 per cent of these vitamins and minerals is not needed, and for things like vitamin A and vitamin K, which are fat soluble, it can be quite dangerous and potentially in the long term, leading to liver failure, bone problems, even bleeding and blood clot disorders."

@dra_says Most healthy people do not need to take a all in one multivitamin supplement. This can increase medical problems. Educational purposes only. This video is aimed at people with no medical reason for taking a multivitamin for which there are some. #multivitamin #ashwagandha #lionsmane #shilajit #liverfailure #blooddisorders #magnesium #vitamind #magnesiumdeficiency #doctor #privatedoctor #privategp

Vitamin A can be found in foods such as cheese, eggs and oily fish.

According to the NHS, adults aged 19 to 64 need:

700 µg a day for men

600 µg a day for women

That said, "you should be able to get all the vitamin A you need from your diet."

They also suggest that adults need "approximately 1 microgram a day of vitamin K for each kilogram of their body weight", adding that the vitamin can be found in foods including green leafy vegetables, vegetable oil and cereal grains.

