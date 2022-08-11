People can't get enough of this adorable dog made to wear a Hannibal Lecter-style mask to curb her grasshopper eating addiction.

French bulldog, Olive, was forced to give up her sneaky snacking on the back garden bugs after repeatedly giving herself an upset stomach. Owner Megan Lasuzzo, 32, said she was "eating grasshoppers like they were Skittles", so she tried out a dog mask from Amazon used by vets and groomers.

Olive only wears the mask for a few minutes at a time while supervised in the garden to stop devouring the critters. Marketing and design lead Megan, who lives in Texas with her husband Matt, 34, called Olive "our little Hannibull-dog Lecter!"

Megan said Olive can "still open her mouth and breathe", but the mask makes her hunting and capturing skills a little less accurate. The pair use it more as a "training tool to get her to stop," calling it a "work in progress."

"We noticed last year that our backyard had so many grasshoppers, but we didn’t realise she was eating them and didn't know why she had an upset stomach for a couple of days," she said.

SWNS





Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The couple began monitoring Olive closely and discovered what she was doing, explaining: "Anything that jumps around captures her attention and must be stopped!"

Olive wouldn't just stop at one either. The Frenchie would actively hunt and eat the bugs like sweets.





SWNS





"After we got rid of the grasshopper diet, her tummy returned to normal," Megan said. "We did make a call to the vet and let them know what was going on, and they said to prevent her from eating them, so that’s what we’re doing!"



She added: "We also get a lot of comments about how she looks like and some really clever comments like 'she was born in the barkness' or 'houndable lecter' or 'Hannibal licktor'."





Credit: SWNS.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



