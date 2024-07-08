Dog shelter complete with furnished cottages and spa has TikTok wanting to move to Poland

A dog shelter in Poland has captured the hearts of the internet, with fully-furnished cottages, spa treatments and a school.

Jenn (@thatgoodnewsgirl) shared the wholesome news over on TikTok, where she racked up 3.5 million views from people across the world in awe.

"Each home in the dog village is air-conditioned and furnished with sofas, tables and rugs – just like a typical house would be," she shared.

The cottages also replicate the sounds of telephones, music and vacuum cleaners. Jenn said the concept is to "benefit both the dogs and the future adopters," as they will already be accustomed to a home environment when they move on.

The colourful village also features a rehabilitation centre for injured dogs and a spa where they can have the full pampered pup experience.

Fundacja ADA was founded in 2018 by vet Dr Radosław Fedaczyński. His goal was to "change the standards of care for abandoned, homeless and rescued companion animals. The Dog Village concept is part of a global trend aimed at creating conditions as close to home as possible for companion animals."

"The dog village heals physically and mentally, restores, unlocks and gives the opportunity to find a new family. The adoption rate is amazing," its website reads.

It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to flood the clip with comments.

"This dog village is wonderful! Wish it could be replicated everywhere," one wrote, while another added: "If I won the lottery I wouldn't tell anyone but… there would be signs."

A third suggested: "They should 'rent' out the homes for day use for people who work from home so the dogs can socialise more."

The dog home is predominantly funded by donations. For more information, visit here.

