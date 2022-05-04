Every year, Guinness World Records chooses dogs that exceed expectations either through their learned talents or natural attributes, and gives them one of the iconic awards.

"Pets records at Guinness World Records are very very popular but none really are as popular as the dog's categories, people love dogs," Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records said.



Man's best friend holds a special place in people's hearts and if owners can have their pet memorialized in the Guinness Book of World Records they'll certainly try.

From longest ears to most tennis balls held in the mouth, dogs have proven time and again they are able to complete incredible feats just as humans can. Here are just six that have accomplished Guinness World Records.

Zeus, the Tallest Dog Ever

Zeus the Great Dane holds the record for tallest dog ever. Standing at 44 in high (1.118 m), Zeus' height was an impressive one, even for a Great Dane. When standing on his hind legs, Zeus was nearly a third of the height of a giraffe.

Unfortunately, Zeus died in 2014 at the age of five.

Lou, the Dog with the Longest Ears

Lou, the Coonhound holds the record for the dog with the longest ears at 13.38 in (34 cm).





Finley, the Dog that Can Hold the Most Tennis Balls in his Mouth



Golden Retriever Finleyb holds the record for holding six regulation-size tennis balls in his mouth at once. Finley broke the record in February 2020 beating out the previous record of five tennis balls.





Norman, the Dog with the Fastest 30m Scooter Time

In 2013, Norman, a Briard, became the dog to the record for the fastest 30m scooter ride at just 20.77 seconds. Norman also holds the record for the fastest 30m bike ride by a dog at 55.41 seconds.





Mochi, the Dog with the Longest Tongue

Mochi was a female St. Bernard that still holds the record for the longest tongue, measuring at 7.21 in (18.58 cm).

Unfortunately, Mochi died in October 2021.





Feather, the Dog that Can Jump the Highest

Feather the Greyhound holds the record for highest jump. In 2017, Feather jumped 75.5 in (191.7 cm) making her the new record holder.

Feather and her furry siblings are part of a performing arts group of dogs called Mutts Gone Nuts.

